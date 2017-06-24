Athletics' Khris Davis: Mashes 19th homer Friday
Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.
With Jharel Cotton (blister) and the Oakland bullpen stifling Chicago's bats, Davis first-inning blast off Mike Pelfrey proved to be the only offense the A's would need. The 29-year-old only has three homers in June but has otherwise enjoyed a productive month, hitting .294 (25-for-85) with 16 RBI and 14 runs in 22 games.
