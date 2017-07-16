Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks game-winning homer Saturday
Davis went 2-for-4 with a game-winning two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Indians.
Davis launched a 399-foot shot to right center in the ninth with Yonder Alonso aboard, completing Oakland's comeback. The prolific slugger has already racked up four homers in July after having hit five in all of June and remains on pace to comfortably eclipse the career-best 42 round trippers he launched in 2016. However, the 29-year-old also continues to swing and miss at an accelerated clip, as his 122 strikeouts in just 89 games also leave him well in sight of the 166 whiffs he compiled last season.
