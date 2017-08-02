Athletics' Khris Davis: Takes seat Wednesday

Davis is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Davis is hitless in his last two starts, so he'll head to the bench for his first breather since before the All-Star break. Chad Pinder is starting in left field for him.

