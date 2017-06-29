Athletics' Khris Davis: Uncorks two homers, drives in four

Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a three-run homer, a walk and a strikeout against the Astros on Wednesday.

The A's DH produced each of the three true outcomes -- the homer, the strikeout and the walk -- while continuing an RBI barrage that dates back to early June. In his last 23 games, Davis has driven home 22 runs. He's whiffing at an even higher rate than he did in past seasons, so even his modest improvement in batting average is suspect, but Davis is nonetheless settled in as one of baseball's most reliable power producers.