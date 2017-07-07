Athletics' Khris Davis: Ups homer count to 24

Davis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over Seattle.

Davis is well on his way to a second consecutive 40-homer, 100-RBI campaign, and while his batting average is always going to leave something to be desired, the slugger is a high-end contributor in the power categories. It's proving to be worth remaining patient with his game-to-game inconsistency, too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast