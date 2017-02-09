Davis will play for Team Mexico at the WBC, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis, whose mother is from Mexico, will thus be part of a roster whose other notable MLB names include the Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez, the Blue Jays' Marco Estrada and Roberto Osuna, the Mariners' Yovani Gallardo and Dodger hurlers Sergio Romo and Julio Urias. The slugging outfielder is coming off a 2016 campaign during which he blasted a career-high 42 homers and drove in 102 runs, numbers that helped him prevail in his recent arbitration case and secured him a $5 million salary for the coming season.