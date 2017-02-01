Davis has won his arbitration case and will make $5 million in 2017, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Oakland was offering $4.65 million, but the arbiter sided with the slugger. Davis certainly earned the raise, smashing a career-high 42 home runs last year to go along with 102 RBI. He'll look to build on his success as the everyday left fielder.

