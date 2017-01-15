Hendriks agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Athletics on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

When healthy, Hendriks was one of the most heavily-used relievers for the Athletics in 2016. Despite a rough start to the season in which he was hampered by an elbow injury, the 27-year-old was able to put together a solid campaign to the tune of a 3.76 ERA (2.85 FIP) over 64.2 innings pitched. He'll be a factor out of the bullpen again in 2017.