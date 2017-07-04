Hendriks fired a scoreless inning in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox, giving up one hit and two walks. He also recorded a strikeout.

Hendriks didn't make it easy on himself, as some control issues after he'd gotten two quick outs helped lead to him firing 26 pitches overall in the sixth. The 28-year-old has gotten July off to a solid start after a rocky June (7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings), putting together a pair of scoreless one-inning outings. The right-hander has served as a modest source of wins (three) and holds (seven) for fantasy owners this season, and he's likely to continue seeing a robust workload going forward.