Hendriks notched his seventh hold of the season in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox, firing a scoreless sixth inning and recording two strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was the first of several relievers to help preserve the slim lead following starter Jharel Cotton's exit after five frames with a blister. Hendriks' strong outing was also a welcome sight from an individual standpoint, as he'd surrendered six earned runs over his previous seven trips to the mound. The 28-year-old's June hasn't been for the faint of heart, as he's offset a 5.56 ERA, a blown save and a loss with three holds, two victories and 19 strikeouts over 11.1 innings.

