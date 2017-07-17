Hendriks notched his eighth hold in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians, getting two outs on two pitches to close out the eighth inning.

Hendriks came on in relief of Daniel Coulombe with one out and one on and retired the potent duo of Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez on a lineout and groundout, respectively. The 28-year-old right-hander has found a semblance of consistency in recent appearances after a mostly rocky June, generating scoreless appearances in six of his last seven trips to the mound.