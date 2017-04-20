Hendriks fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Rangers, recording a strikeout.

Hendriks needed only 11 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes, to close out Oakland's blowout win. The 28-year-old right-hander likely needed a low-leverage situation like Wednesday's to restore some confidence, considering he'd given up two earned runs apiece in his three prior trips to the mound. Hendriks' ERA remains an unsightly 9.53, but Wednesday's effort closely resembled the dominant pair of appearances that the veteran reliever opened the season with.