Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Touched up for pair of runs Wednesday
Hendriks gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over one inning in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.
The 28-year-old righty entered the game with the luxury of an 8-0 lead but ran into trouble, sandwiching a free pass to Raul Mondesi and a double to Mike Moustakas around a flyball out by Alex Gordon. A subsequent infield single by Lorenzo Cain and bloop hit by Eric Hosmer accounted for the two runs that Hendriks allowed, and to his credit, he was able to limit further damage by retiring Drew Butera and Brandon Moss with Cain and Hosmer on to end the inning. It was the first rocky outing of the season for the reliever, who'd pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and notched four strikeouts over his first pair of appearances.
