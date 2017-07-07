Athletics' Marcus Semien: Active in return from injury

Semien (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mariners.

Semien wasted no time getting back into the swing of things in his first game action since April 14, even getting the green light on the basepaths. The 26-year-old had been scuffling at the plate before his injury, but had only logged 35 official at-bats before being sidelined. With what Semien and the team hope will be a much more extended sample in front of him, the slugging shorstop will look to get back to the type of production he proved capable of in a breakout 2016 campaign (56 extra-base hits, 75 RBI).