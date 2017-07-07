Athletics' Marcus Semien: Active in return from injury
Semien (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mariners.
Semien wasted no time getting back into the swing of things in his first game action since April 14, even getting the green light on the basepaths. The 26-year-old had been scuffling at the plate before his injury, but had only logged 35 official at-bats before being sidelined. With what Semien and the team hope will be a much more extended sample in front of him, the slugging shorstop will look to get back to the type of production he proved capable of in a breakout 2016 campaign (56 extra-base hits, 75 RBI).
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Will return for weekend series•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Could be back by next weekend•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over first two rehab games•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rehab to be extensive•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hopes to start rehab assignment Friday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...