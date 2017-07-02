Athletics' Marcus Semien: Could be back by next weekend

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that he's hopeful Semien (wrist) will be ready to come off the 60-day disabled list during the club's four-game series with the Mariners that begins Thursday, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Semien has been sidelined since mid April with the fractured right wrist, but after making his sixth rehab appearance Saturday, he looks to be rapidly approaching full health. During those contests, Semien has turned in three multi-hit efforts, an indication the wrist hasn't provided many complications with his swing mechanics. He played a nine-inning game with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and may only need one or two more full games before the Athletics feel comfortable signing off on his return. Once he's activated, Semien would likely take over as the primary option at shortstop, displacing top prospect Franklin Barreto.