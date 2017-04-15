Athletics' Marcus Semien: Dealing with right wrist issue

Semien has been dealing with an injury to his right wrist and will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports reports.

Manager Bob Melvin says the ailment has been nagging Semien while hitting and hindered his throwing during Friday's loss. The injury could serve as an explanation for a rough start at the plate this season, the shortstop is hitting just .171 with 11 strikeouts over 11 games. The team can only hope it's nothing serious, but if Semien is forced to miss extended time, backup Adam Rosales will be in line for increased playing time.