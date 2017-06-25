Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over first two rehab games
Semien (wrist) went 3-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a home run in High-A Stockton's win over Modesto on Saturday and is hitting .500 with a pair of doubles over his first two games with the Ports.
So far, so good for the recovering shortstop, whose rehab assignment is expected to be an extended stint. Semien underwent wrist surgery back on April 18 and has been progressively ramping up his activity since late May. If all goes well, Semien projects to return to the big-league club at some point in July.
