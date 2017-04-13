Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps running Wednesday

Semien went 0-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and his fourth stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 26-year-old came into the season better known for his power and strikeouts but seems to be taking his new leadoff duties very seriously, walking eight times in nine games to begin 2017. Semien's previous career high in steals is only 11, set back in 2015, but at this rate he could blow past that mark in May. All that said, he is hitting .172 (5-for-29) and is still looking for his first homer of the campaign, so while the shortstop is providing value it's likely not coming in the form Semien's fantasy investors expected.