Athletics' Marcus Semien: Lands on 10-day DL

Semien (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Semien underwent an MRI on his ailing right wrist Saturday, and although he was diagnosed with merely a contusion, the Athletics ordered a CT scan Monday to further investigate the issue. While it's possible those scans won't reveal any new information, the Athletics will err on the side of caution and shelve Semien for at least the next week and a half in order to avoid an aggravation. Chad Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and is expected to share duties at shortstop with Adam Rosales for the duration of Semien's absence.