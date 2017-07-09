Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches first homer of season Saturday

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his first of the season, Saturday in the Athletics' win over the Mariners.

His moon shot off Andrew Moore offered a promising sign, considering a wrist injury has limited him to 60 plate appearances so far. It'll probably take Semien time to regenerate a good portion of the power that helped him plant 27 home runs in 2016. Of course, that probably will come as he again struggles with batting average. At least he should steal some bases to help his fantasy owners along the way.