Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches first homer of season Saturday
Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his first of the season, Saturday in the Athletics' win over the Mariners.
His moon shot off Andrew Moore offered a promising sign, considering a wrist injury has limited him to 60 plate appearances so far. It'll probably take Semien time to regenerate a good portion of the power that helped him plant 27 home runs in 2016. Of course, that probably will come as he again struggles with batting average. At least he should steal some bases to help his fantasy owners along the way.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Responsible for both Oakland runs Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Active in return from injury•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Will return for weekend series•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Could be back by next weekend•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over first two rehab games•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...