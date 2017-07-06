Athletics' Marcus Semien: Officially activated Thursday

Semien (wrist) was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday.

As anticipated, the 26-year-old shortstop will resume his regular duties for the Athletics ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Mariners. Semien did miss a good chunk of time due to this injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Athletics ease him back into action. Once he does get back to full duty, however, he'll likely take over as the primary shortstop and knock Chad Pinder to the bench. To make room for him on the active roster, Jharel Cotton (finger) was sent to the disabled list and Andrew Triggs (hip) was moved to the 60-day DL.