Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches base three times Friday
Semien went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a 7-2 loss to the Astros on Friday.
Semien continues to operate out of the leadoff spot, and Friday's production boosted his OBP to .370. The 26-year-old has been able to find his way on base by flashing the improved patience at the plate he'd vowed to demonstrate this season. Semien has already walked 10 times over 11 games and has notched four steals in as many attempts, despite the fact that his average sits at an unsightly .171 through his first 46 plate appearances. With a career-high 27 homers last season, it would also seem to be just a matter of time before Semien's power kicks in and he begins to work himself out of the early-season struggles he's encountered.
