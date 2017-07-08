Athletics' Marcus Semien: Responsible for both Oakland runs Friday

Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Semien gave the Athletics a 2-1 lead with his second-inning two-bagger, giving him his first RBI since April 8. The hard-hitting shortstop has a pair of hits in his two games back from an extended stay on the disabled list with a wrist injury and appears to be swinging the bat without limitations. While he still has a considerable way to go to pull his .186/.364/.256 line to respectability, the fact he's hit safely in his first two contests is a step in the right direction.