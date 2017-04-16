Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scheduled for CT scan Monday
Semien (wrist) was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his right wrist and will receive a CT scan Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Semien was held out of Saturday's lineup after the ailing wrist was reportedly inhibiting him during Friday's contest, but it seems like a bigger problem has been avoided at this time. The CT scan may reveal more, but for the time being Semien should be considered day-to-day. Adam Rosales could pick up some extra playing time in his stead.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Dealing with right wrist issue•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps running Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base twice Thursday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers from leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...