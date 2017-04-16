Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scheduled for CT scan Monday

Semien (wrist) was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his right wrist and will receive a CT scan Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Semien was held out of Saturday's lineup after the ailing wrist was reportedly inhibiting him during Friday's contest, but it seems like a bigger problem has been avoided at this time. The CT scan may reveal more, but for the time being Semien should be considered day-to-day. Adam Rosales could pick up some extra playing time in his stead.