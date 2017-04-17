Athletics' Marcus Semien: Set for wrist surgery Tuesday

Semien will have surgery on his right wrist after a CT scan revealed a fracture of the scaphoid bone, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Although the shortstop was initially diagnosed with a bone contusion, further tests revealed troubling news for Semien and the A's, as the 26-year-old's ailing wrist will require surgery to heal. There is currently no timetable for his recovery, though he won't even be reevaluated for another six weeks after the procedure, so it could be awhile until he is back with the A's. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop during his absence and could see the majority of reps, though Chad Pinder was also called up as middle infield depth and could get a look as well.