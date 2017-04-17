Athletics' Marcus Semien: Set for wrist surgery Tuesday
Semien will have surgery on his right wrist after a CT scan revealed a fracture of the scaphoid bone, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Although the shortstop was initially diagnosed with a bone contusion, further tests revealed troubling news for Semien and the A's, as the 26-year-old's ailing wrist will require surgery to heal. There is currently no timetable for his recovery, though he won't even be reevaluated for another six weeks after the procedure, so it could be awhile until he is back with the A's. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop during his absence and could see the majority of reps, though Chad Pinder was also called up as middle infield depth and could get a look as well.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scheduled for CT scan Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Dealing with right wrist issue•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps running Wednesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...