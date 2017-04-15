Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sitting out Saturday

Semien is not in the Athletics' starting lineup Saturday against the Astros.

The day off comes in the midst of a rough start for Semien. The 26-year-old shortstop is hitting just .171 with 11 strikeouts over the first 11 games, serving as a black hole at the top of the order. On the bright side, he's been able to get on base, drawing 10 walks thus far. Adam Rosales fills his spot Saturday,

