Athletics' Marcus Semien: Surgery goes well
Semien (wrist) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Semien's surgery involved getting six screws inserted into his scaphoid bone to repair his fracture. As was previously reported, the 26-year-old will be reevaluated in six weeks. Until then, Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder will handle the shortstop duties.
