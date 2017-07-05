Athletics' Marcus Semien: Will return for weekend series

Athletics manager Bob Melvin confirmed Semien (wrist) would return from the 60-day disabled list during the team's series with the Mariners that begins Thursday, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics haven't tipped their hand on how they'll open up a roster spot for Semien, but it's likely that prized prospect Franklin Barreto, who has been seeing regular time at shortstop, will be optioned back to Triple-A Nashville to facilitate the move. Semien, who has out since mid-April after fracturing his right wrist, has performed well during his eight-game rehab assignment that has included stops in the California and Pacific Coast Leagues, going 10-for-31 with two home runs and three doubles. The extra-base knocks offer encouragement that his surgically-repaired wrist won't limit his power production as he prepares to settle back into an everyday role up the middle for the Athletics.