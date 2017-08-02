Athletics' Mark Canha: Called up Wednesday

Canha was brought back up to the majors prior to Wednesday's game in San Francisco.

Canha has spent 29 games with the big-league team this season, hitting .191/.234/.393 with three home runs and seven RBI. He was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in early June while in the midst of a slump, but Canha's been seeing the ball much better in the minors, going 49-for-167 while slugging .545 since heading back down. He figures to provide depth in the outfield as well as first base moving forward.