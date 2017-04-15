Athletics' Mark Canha: Sent down to Nashville
Canha was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Jaff Decker was called up to take Canha's roster spot after Canha's tough start to the season. Though Canha possesses valuable defensive versatility, his .105/.150/.158 slash line made it increasingly difficult to warrant fitting him into the lineup. He'll head down to Triple-A for more regular playing time in hopes that he can regain his form at the plate.
