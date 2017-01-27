Canha (hip) added 10 pounds this offseason and won't be limited in any way this spring, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

He underwent hip surgery in May and missed the rest of the season, but his recovery has gone well and he said Friday that he feels great. While he is right-handed, he boasts reverse platoon splits, so it is unclear exactly how the A's will use him in 2017, as Yonder Alonso figures to start at first base against righties.