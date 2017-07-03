Athletics' Matt Chapman: Activated from DL
Chapman (knee) was activated from the disabled list Monday.
Chapman was able to get through a pair of minor-league rehab games over the weekend with no issue, clearing the way for him to return to the A's for Monday's series opener against the White Sox. The 24-year-old was slashing .214/.313/.286 in four games for the big club before landing on the disabled list. He should reclaim his role as the starting third baseman upon activation, with Ryon Healy sliding back to DH and Khris Davis returning to the outfield. Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
