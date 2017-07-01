Chapman (knee) will start his rehab assignment for High-A Stockton on Saturday, and could rejoin the A's by Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman will make at least two rehab appearances, with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the big-league team Monday for the series against the White Sox. The team may choose to give Chapman more time as he recovers from a left knee infection, but he's progressed well and appears ready for the next step after resuming baseball activities Friday.