Athletics' Matt Chapman: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Chapman (knee) will start his rehab assignment for High-A Stockton on Saturday, and could rejoin the A's by Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman will make at least two rehab appearances, with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the big-league team Monday for the series against the White Sox. The team may choose to give Chapman more time as he recovers from a left knee infection, but he's progressed well and appears ready for the next step after resuming baseball activities Friday.
