Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cleared to resume baseball activities Friday
Chapman (knee) will be back on the field Friday for a full array of baseball activities, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman was released from the hospital this past Sunday after receiving a four-day regimen of antibiotic treatment for a left knee infection. The latest development is certainly a positive one, but there is still a possibility that the rookie will need a short minor-league rehab stint before being activated from the disabled list.
