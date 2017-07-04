Athletics' Matt Chapman: Draws second straight start
Chapman will start at third base and bat sixth Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The continued absence of Ryon Healy (back) will open up consecutive starts for both Chapman and Rajai Davis, but one of the two players will likely lose out on an everyday role once Healy is cleared to return. Given that the Athletics are 13 games under .500 and probably eager to evaluate younger assets than the 36-year-old Davis, Chapman looks like the better bet to retain regular starts. The 24-year-old, who returned from the disabled list Monday, has gone 3-for-18 with three RBI over his first five games in the big leagues.
