Chapman (knee) went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in a rehab start during High-A Stockton's win over Visalia on Saturday.

The promising rookie is also slated to start and play in the field for the Ports on Sunday and could be right back with the big-league club for Monday's series opener against the White Sox. Chapman appears to be fully recovered from the knee infection that required a four-day hospital stay last week, but the A's likely want to see him at full capacity for at least one game before he's deemed ready to return.