Chapman went 3-for-3 with a double, two solo home runs and three runs in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Indians.

The rookie broke through in the long-ball department at the big-league level in spectacular fashion, launching his first two career round trippers at particularly timely junctures. His 409-foot shot in the third opened the scoring on the night, while his 455-foot blast in the eighth knotted the score at 3-3. Chapman has started the second half wielding a hot bat, as he also roped a triple in three at-bats on Friday. Given the absence of playoff prospects in Oakland, the 24-year-old is likely to continue getting seasoning at the big-league level for the remainder of the campaign.