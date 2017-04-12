Chapman's MRI revealed no structural damage to his wrist, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports.

With his MRI coming back clean, Chapman will now begin a swing progression. MLB.com's Jane Lee also reports that the swelling has decreased while his range of motion improved. However, there is still no timetable for his return from the 7-day DL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories