Athletics' Matt Chapman: MRI comes back clean
Chapman's MRI revealed no structural damage to his wrist, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports.
With his MRI coming back clean, Chapman will now begin a swing progression. MLB.com's Jane Lee also reports that the swelling has decreased while his range of motion improved. However, there is still no timetable for his return from the 7-day DL.
