Chapman, a 2014 first-round pick, will be a non-roster invitee in spring training, David Schoenfield of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old played the majority of his games in 2016 at Double-A Midland before an 18-game stint at Triple-A Nashville to close out the season. Chapman supplied a combined 27 doubles, five triples, 36 homers, 96 RBI and a .237/.328/.519 line over 514 at-bats, but also tallied a bloated 30.6 percent strikeout rate. He'll get his hacks in against big league arms during the exhibition slate, and with veteran Trevor Plouffe signed to just a one-year deal this offseason, another year of seasoning could have Chapman ready to make the move to the major league squad in 2018.