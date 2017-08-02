Chapman went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.

The rookie's .202 average obviously has plenty of room for improvement, although he's now hit safely in four of his last five games. Chapman displayed plenty of pop in July -- his first full month in the majors -- by slugging 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, six home runs) in 91 plate appearances. While the unwieldy combination of a 31.9 percent strikeout rate and .204 BABIP over that stretch kept his average at an unsightly .193, his 37.5 percent hard contact rate could certainly help lead to better overall numbers in the second half.