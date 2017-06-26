Chapman (knee) was scheduled for a Sunday release from his multi-day hospital stay, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The rookie had been laid up since Thursday due to cellulitis in his left knee, with an antibiotic IV serving as his main course of treatment. Chapman was originally scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday, but the extra time was apparently necessary to adequately treat the infection. Although the 24-year-old's exact return date remains up in the air, the hospital discharge is obviously a key step in the recovery process.