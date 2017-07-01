Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resumes baseball activities Friday
Chapman (knee) field grounders and took swings during batting practice on Friday afternoon, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports. "I'm feeling back to normal," Chapman said. "It's good to be back out on the field and see my teammates again. Seems to be coming along nicely. We're taking all the right steps to get me back on the field as soon as possible, but making sure that it's right."
Chapman will repeat the ritual prior to Saturday's game, and assuming all goes well once more, is likely to be sent down to the minors for a brief rehab assignment. The promising rookie has been sidelined since June 19 with cellulitis in his left knee, a condition that required four days of antibiotic IV treatment in the hospital.
