Chapman was activated from the disabled list Saturday.

The promising third baseman has been out with a wrist sprain for the better part of two weeks, but all seems to be normal after a clean MRI. Chapman will return to Triple-A Nashville, where he has started the season 0-for-7 with six strikeouts.

