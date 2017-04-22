Athletics' Matt Chapman: Returns from DL
Chapman was activated from the disabled list Saturday.
The promising third baseman has been out with a wrist sprain for the better part of two weeks, but all seems to be normal after a clean MRI. Chapman will return to Triple-A Nashville, where he has started the season 0-for-7 with six strikeouts.
