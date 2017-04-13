Athletics' Matt Joyce: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Joyce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce is expected to sit out against most lefties this season, so he'll head to the bench with southpaw Jason Vargas taking the mound for Kansas City. Mark Canha will replace him in right field and bat seventh.
