Joyce went 3-for-5 with a two-run infield single and also scored a run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.

It was Joyce's first three-hit effort in nearly a month, as he'd last accomplished the feat June 17 versus the Yankees. The veteran outfielder's batting average had sunk to .187 as recently as June 3, but he's slashed .276/.382/.483 and generated a .372 wOBA in the 136 plate appearances he's logged across the subsequent 34 games.