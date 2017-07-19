Athletics' Matt Joyce: Homers against Rays
Joyce went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.
Joyce has settled in as the primary leadoff hitter against right-handed hurlers and sports a .223/.331/.414 slash line with 12 homers, 38 RBI and 40 runs for the year. Those are serviceable numbers in deep settings, but because he rarely starts against southpaws, Joyce's upside is limited.
