Joyce is batting lead off in the Athletics' lineup Saturday.

Marcus Semien is receiving an off day, so Joyce will move up from his regular No. 2 spot in the order. The right fielder isn't off to the greatest of starts this season, hitting just .214 with four RBI through nine games, but Oakland doesn't have many options to turn to at the plate.

