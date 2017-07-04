Joyce went 0-for-1 with three walks in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Joyce put together a solid offensive showing in June (.286/.400/.536), but he's gone hitless in his last four games. However, the veteran outfielder continues to demonstrate above-average plate discipline, with Monday's game representing the fourth consecutive contest in which he's drawn at least one free pass. Joyce's average has plenty of room for improvement (.220), but he does offer some decent pop (13 doubles, 10 home runs) from the latter half of the order.