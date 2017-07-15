Joyce went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Indians.

The veteran leadoff man got the second half off to a productive start by opening the scoring with a run-scoring double to right center in the third. Joyce has hit safely in six of his last seven games, yet still carries an unsightly .188 average through 10 July contests. The 32-year-old's strikeout rate is actually down to 20.7 percent this season, his best effort in that category since 2013; however, he's also seen a drop of nearly five percent in hard contact (31.5 percent) over last season's 36.0 percent figure, while his ISO has taken a tumble from .221 to .191.