Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out against southpaw
Joyce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
With the Mariners sending out southpaw James Paxton, Joyce will head to the bench in favor of Jaff Decker. He should continue to take a seat against most lefties.
